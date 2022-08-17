Sulfur - Essential for Over 300 Body Processes. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.

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Have We Missed the Sulfur Link?

More health research at www.EnergyMe333.com Your Health. Your Wealth. Your Energy.

"...I identified insufficient sulfate as being an important issue in both heart disease and autism... there are all these biologically active molecules that are sulfated in transit...Cholesterol is not water soluble by itself. If you stick a sulfate onto it, then it becomes water soluble and can be shipped right out into the blood without having to be packaged up inside a LDL particle. We have all these people taking statin drugs because they have high serum LDL. And the reason, I think, why they have high serum LDL is because they don't have enough sulfate...." ~ Stephanie Seneff

"Sulfur is the third most abundant mineral based on a percentage of total body weight and is essential for over 300 bodily processes. Structurally, sulfur is essential for connective tissues like collagen and keratin as it gives the tissues their strong but flexible characteristics. Sulfur is an important component of the detoxification process in the liver, part of the body’s natural anti-oxidant pathways, and essential for many enzymatic processes. MSM is 34% sulfur, making it an efficient source of organic sulfur 3 grams of MSM has over 1 gram of sulfur." ~ www.MSMguide.com/how-msm-works/

"Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. Dr. Seneff holds multiple degrees from MIT including: Undergraduate Degree in Biophysics, M.S. and E.E. in Electrical Engineering, and Ph.D in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Research Focus: Compilation & Analysis of Epidemiological Data to Determine Risk Factors for Illness & Disease." ~ https://www.thelegaledition.com/videos/the-great-cholesterol-deception-the-story-behind-the-statins/

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WHY Detox with MSM?

"Nearly all disease can be traced to a mineral deficiency." ~ Linus Pauling, Nobel Laureate

Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) a foundational supplement? Sulfur is essential for helping the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself. MSM is an incredibly effective and safe supplement.

Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur) at the BRIGHTEON Store. 99.9% MSM Glyphosate and GMO Tested https://bit.ly/3AqRZNa

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

"....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

* BRIGHTEON store sources its supplements through ChiefOrganics.com - dedicated to clean, organic products (lab verified) with 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.

ChiefOrganics MSM is "...vegan, certified Kosher and are extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology..." ~ ChiefOrganics.com



