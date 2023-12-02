Create New Account
Jeff & Erica - 100 billion Foreign Pieces of DNA in Vax 1Dec23
Samlaunch
Published 13 hours ago

The Alt World is a Minefield now with Completely Chaotic Disinformation to Confuse People--December 1, 2023--The Jeff and Erica Research Hour--Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan--Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!--Recorded on December 1, 2023, 2023--For more programs: www.rense.com

Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/w2wlZfYBhLAR/

205 pictures/memes at 16.5-seconds each.

radiorenseerica

