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TPMR 09/30/20 | OUR COUNTRY RIVEN BY CIVIL WAR | PAUL McGUIRE
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128 views • September 30, 2020
Join Internationally Recognized Prophecy Expert, Minister, Speaker and Author, Paul McGuire as he analyzes current events through the lens of Bible Prophecy. Every Monday through Friday 4 - 6 PM Eastern Time. http://WWW.PAULMcGUIRE.US
The Paul McGuire Report radio and television ministry is a ministry of faith and we are believing God each month to lay on the hearts of the listeners to support us if they are being blessed. We have asked, and are believing God, to touch the people of God, businesses and organizations to sow into this ministry that they also may be blessed!
Your support enables us to stream Paul’s messages from God’s prophetic Word on Blog Talk Radio, PodBean, YouTube, Brighteon.com, SoundCloud and various other podcast applications. With your help we are now broadcasting “The Paul McGuire Report” from our own TV and Production Studio on our Roku Channel as well as other channels as they become available.
As we continue to trust in the Lord to build this ministry, HIS ministry, we believe He will lead us in the direction He would have us go. May the Lord bless you abundantly for responding to this call to action! Your gift makes it possible to continue our ministry work as together we share the Great Commission and point people to Jesus Christ.
God works through your generous gifts to take the good news of Jesus Christ to millions of people worldwide! You can donate immediately by clicking on this link -- http://www.paulmcguire.us/donations.html
Thank you for partnering with Paul McGuire Ministries sponsored by Paradise Mountain Church International!
Your Brother in Christ Jesus,
Paul McGuire
If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7 14
Music by Joseph Charles
© 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
The Paul McGuire Report radio and television ministry is a ministry of faith and we are believing God each month to lay on the hearts of the listeners to support us if they are being blessed. We have asked, and are believing God, to touch the people of God, businesses and organizations to sow into this ministry that they also may be blessed!
Your support enables us to stream Paul’s messages from God’s prophetic Word on Blog Talk Radio, PodBean, YouTube, Brighteon.com, SoundCloud and various other podcast applications. With your help we are now broadcasting “The Paul McGuire Report” from our own TV and Production Studio on our Roku Channel as well as other channels as they become available.
As we continue to trust in the Lord to build this ministry, HIS ministry, we believe He will lead us in the direction He would have us go. May the Lord bless you abundantly for responding to this call to action! Your gift makes it possible to continue our ministry work as together we share the Great Commission and point people to Jesus Christ.
God works through your generous gifts to take the good news of Jesus Christ to millions of people worldwide! You can donate immediately by clicking on this link -- http://www.paulmcguire.us/donations.html
Thank you for partnering with Paul McGuire Ministries sponsored by Paradise Mountain Church International!
Your Brother in Christ Jesus,
Paul McGuire
If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7 14
Music by Joseph Charles
© 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
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