Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 3, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
38 views • 7 months ago

Episode 2392 - Why is Meta being sued? -The devastation in North Carolina. -What has been hidden from the public about Kamala Harris’ husband? -Are they trying to make men with beards a sign of aggression? -Is whiteness really causing issues? -Are our politicians pushing communism? -Are we looking at serious trouble in school in the future? -Did the covid shot cause children to increase risk of asthma? -Melania Trump comes out with a book about what? -Whose death is causing rage in the Islamic community? -How does the endocrine system and muscle exercise affect each other? -Are we really alone on this planet?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
