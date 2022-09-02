PATRIOT GAMES Episode 6: Gamechanger | Gregg Phillips & Catherine Engelbrecht

True the Vote Founder, Catherine Engelbrecht, joins me on this latest episode of Patriot Games.

Catherine and I update the Games.

We share our travel plans for the coming weeks that will bring actionable intelligence to law enforcement and prosecutors in five key states.

We provide new information on the Pit, the Chinese infiltration of our elections, and an urgent plea to both VOTE and work in upcoming elections.

Our collective experience in election intelligence spans more than 50 years. I think you will enjoy this week's Patriot Games.

Source: https://rumble.com/v1idjwj-episode-6-gamechanger.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2



