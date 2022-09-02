PATRIOT GAMES Episode 6: Gamechanger | Gregg Phillips & Catherine Engelbrecht

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
True the Vote Founder, Catherine Engelbrecht, joins me on this latest episode of Patriot Games.
Catherine and I update the Games.
We share our travel plans for the coming weeks that will bring actionable intelligence to law enforcement and prosecutors in five key states.
We provide new information on the Pit, the Chinese infiltration of our elections, and an urgent plea to both VOTE and work in upcoming elections.
Our collective experience in election intelligence spans more than 50 years. I think you will enjoy this week's Patriot Games.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1idjwj-episode-6-gamechanger.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2