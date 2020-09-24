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COVID Like 8 Airline Crashes per Day? Numba’s Don’t Lie, But Here’s How Liars Twist Stats
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16 views • September 24, 2020
Do we shut down a business for every heart attack? Even if you go with the highest CDC numbers, how does “the novel” compare with other causes of death? Fearmongering and lies are taken to a new level by Drudge & “TheWeek”.
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