Foggy Mountain Special - Randall Franks & Landon Fitzpatrick, Arron Ramey - Appalachian Sounds

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with Landon Fitzpatrick Band members Landon Fitzpatrick (banjo) and Arron Ramey (guitar).

Fitzpatrick, a former member of Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, was a Share America Foundation Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia and travels with his band from Northwest Georgia. Ramey is a talented flat picker and long-time member of the Fitzpatrick Band.

On "Foggy Mountain Special" Randall Franks plays fiddle as they perform the Flatt & Scruggs original bluegrass tune.

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

