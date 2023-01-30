VA Federal Advisory Committee Is Failing Veterans

The Richard Leonard Show





January 29, 2023





This week on the Richard Leonard Show, veterans' rights lawyer Ben Krause joins me to recap the VA caregiver FAC (Federal Advisory Committee) meeting held earlier this week and how they just don't seem to care about improving the program for the sake of the wellbeing of veterans.





