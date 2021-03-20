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Malevolent Influence Operations Part 4 of 4
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71 views • March 20, 2021
In the age where everyone became an actor - Trump became an instrument - to remove the MIC from the
Hague's judgement. Not only for the people being killed by the vaccines, but from all the insecticides and gmos in our food. Throw in medications and vitamin depletion and depopulation occurs without a vaccine.
Great work on the first part of your video Millie Weaver!
Thank you Torre and Patrick Bergy.
Hope you are safe because you may have saved the world.
Hague's judgement. Not only for the people being killed by the vaccines, but from all the insecticides and gmos in our food. Throw in medications and vitamin depletion and depopulation occurs without a vaccine.
Great work on the first part of your video Millie Weaver!
Thank you Torre and Patrick Bergy.
Hope you are safe because you may have saved the world.
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