Planet Lockdown, What is the true purpose of the worldwide lockdowns?

We have absolutely sacrificed science and thrown it to the feet of panic and frenzy. Border closures, school closures, there is almost no evidence to support that this would ever slow the ‘curve’. COVID-19 is approximate in lethality for the seasonal flu which is about .1% lethality rate. This basically means that COVID-19 is more of a risk to the older generation and less of a risk to the younger generations. When Scott Jansen found an email which was coaching doctors to treat patients as if they had COVID-19 even though it was possible that patients had the regular seasonal flu, he knew that something was wrong. If I am going to make a diagnosis, doctors should use all the tools available to nail it down and be as accurate as possible. ‘Everyone who is listed as a COVID death is a death amongst cases but not necessarily mean that they did not have any other health conditions. In fact, its just about 6% of all COVID-19 deaths in which the cause is solely COVID-19. The mass testing of people without symptoms has no underpinning in science and is just a way of scaring people. Even the inventor of the PCR proclaimed that the PCR test is not a way of testing for disease, in fact he said, “you can amplify one single module and you can create signs of disease even though there is no disease”. The test should be trashed worldwide and you should never be sent to quarantine for just a ‘positive test’ of the PCR test. This idea that you can be ill with virtually no symptoms was invented in 2020 is complete nonsense and it has never been shown. As if this isn’t bad enough, it should also be known that the World Health Organization changed the definition of a pandemic, purposefully removing the clause that said, “mass casualty and death”. In fact, now Bill Gates and the pharmaceutical industries’ plan was to frighten the populace with an endemic with infinite viral strains so that they can keep ‘ka-ching ka-ching ka-ching’ with the booster shots. Lockdowns were clearly irrational and are probably killing a lot of people, but the authorities and the universities don’t want anybody to challenge the narrative. Some of them are afraid to lose their job and some of them are complicit to the propaganda and maybe believe it to some extent. This is a psychological attack because the only way to get to people to sign onto this craziness is to keep them in a state of fear, and thus they delegate their state of mind to the authority. So what do lockdowns actually do? Lockdowns make us less healthy because they interfere with businesses that need to run in order to keep us healthy. The health and vitality of an economy is based a lot upon the small businesses running. It will take years perhaps decades to recover from the effects of these lockdowns. The entire middle class is very very close to bankruptcy and this is going to cause more deaths from suicide, depression, loneliness, etc. What we saw in the last 2 years was a MASSIVE transfer of wealth from small businesses to big businesses and this should trouble everybody. “for the world at large, normalcy will only return if we vaccinate the majority of the population” says Bill Gates. Dr. Alexandra Henrique however disagrees and says there probably won’t be a working vaccine becuase there has never been a vaccine for the coronavirus. Even so, none of the vaccines are even approved and are only available under something called an EUA or emergency approved authorization. What is the success to these vaccines, does it prevent you from getting a positive PCR test and does it prevent you from getting 1 of the symptoms for COVID-19? In fact, Moderna and Pfizer aren’t even looking at the clinically trials. The reality is that you’re injecting mRNA into a capsule and in this case you use liposome as a trojan horse to trick the cell to allow the foreign RNA to enter the cell. There is no long term studies with this vaccine, we just don’t know the long term effects of modifying people’s RNA. We were never supposed to coerce people against their will and in fact if they are coercing people by threatening their livelihood or their job then this is truly monstrous and is in violation of the Nuremberg code. In fact, when doctors become agents of the government then they are no longer to be trusted and then they no longer think they should abide by the Hippocratic oath. The Passport, a tool of control. You don’t need vaccine passports they provide nothing and they will provide people with a database complete control over everything you do. Are we really going to agree to a vaccine economy? What COVID-19 is a tool to change control from worldwide democracy to a technocratic authoritarian hellhole. The health crisis was used to achieve a total control of the world economy and the new phase of the plan is to roll out these vaccine passports where you live in a cage and you are forced to do the whims of the government.