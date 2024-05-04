And We Know 5.3.2024 Election Interference, There was a time..We the People were UNITED & STRONG, Fake protestors,

LT of And We Know





May 3, 2024





In this episode, we will discuss the continual work of many behind the scenes keeping the positive information flowing through. We are getting tired, but it is not the time to sit back and relax. Remember, we have a voice and we have prayer. All of this is playing out in a way that wakes those up who are asleep. Let’s go.





LT PetClub http://ltpetclub247.com/

—————————————

Get your protection from EMF: https://ftwproject.com/ref/532

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Chains at Hamilton hall https://t.me/realKarliBonne/241448





President Trump just announced that his campaign will be leading a “historic effort” to prevent the 2024 election from being stolen: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/14116





The fake news media is seeding the narrative that DJT will not accept the results of the 2024 election. In this two minute clip, they tell a multitude of lies that nobody with a working brain believes: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/14117





“Trump won’t commit to accepting the results of the 2024 Election.” https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/14118





Meet the $300-a-day professional protester Lisa Fithian, 63, slammed by Eric Adams who helped stir up Columbia University protests - then left before arrests began https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/134518





CNN: "The economy — Trump leads. Immigration — Trump leads. Foreign conflicts — Trump leads." https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/134595





JUST IN: Arizona Supreme Court Overrules Sanctions and Attorney Fees Against Arizona GOP for Questioning 2020 Election

https://tinyurl.com/452rzx4p

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4t1fzo-5.3.24-election-interference-there-was-a-time..we-the-people-were-united-an.html