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All You Gotta Do Is Believe - November 12 2021
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11 views • November 14, 2021
All You Got Do Is Believe – November 12, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video and check out the links below.
Washington Post – What you need to know about vax to kids
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/10/29/covid-vaccine-children-5-11/?utm_source=pocket-newtab
People are suffering
https://brandnewtube.com/v/n5hNEs
This has always been the plan
https://www.brighteon.com/38f7be36-0e0d-40f1-997b-8d8a0766663b
Funeral Director tells how it is…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xo5qe0K7LmVD/
FDA Documents show it’s a bioweapon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rX3iPGSuauBv/
SNL predictive programming
https://www.bitchute.com/video/saQtOSFV7UYk/
And more
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZscEbgN73j3/
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video and check out the links below.
Washington Post – What you need to know about vax to kids
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/10/29/covid-vaccine-children-5-11/?utm_source=pocket-newtab
People are suffering
https://brandnewtube.com/v/n5hNEs
This has always been the plan
https://www.brighteon.com/38f7be36-0e0d-40f1-997b-8d8a0766663b
Funeral Director tells how it is…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xo5qe0K7LmVD/
FDA Documents show it’s a bioweapon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rX3iPGSuauBv/
SNL predictive programming
https://www.bitchute.com/video/saQtOSFV7UYk/
And more
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZscEbgN73j3/
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