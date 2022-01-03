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The Brain Vitamin Deficiency You DON’T Want
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159 views • January 03, 2022
Benfotiamine is a fat-soluble form of Vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, shown to be more bioavailable than the standard water-soluble thiamine. Vitamin B1 deficiency can lead to impairment of the brain and nervous system, and certain demographic groups are more at risk such as those who drink alcohol, other diuretics, or consume polished grains frequently. Studies show a strong association between B1 deficiency, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease. In this video we take a look at how benfotiamine can help defend against AGEs, and briefly compare its brain bioavailability to its two competitors, sulbutiamine and dibenzoylthiamine.
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Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Vitamin B1 Thiamine Deficiency: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30725889/
2) Thiamine (vitamin B1) treatment in patients with alcohol dependence: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27818067/
3) Thiamine deficiency disorders: a clinical perspective: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33305487/
4) Chronic administration of sulbutiamine improves long term memory formation in mice: possible cholinergic mediation: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4059305/
5) Oral benfotiamine reverts cognitive deficit and increase thiamine diphosphate levels in the brain of a rat model of neurodegeneration: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32987117/
6) Vitamin B1 (thiamine) and dementia: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26971083/
7) Benfotiamine and Cognitive Decline in Alzheimer's Disease: Results of a Randomized Placebo-Controlled Phase IIa Clinical Trial: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33074237/
8) Long-Term Cognitive Improvement After Benfotiamine Administration in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27696179/
9) Thiamine and benfotiamine improve cognition and ameliorate GSK-3β-associated stress-induced behaviors in mice: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27825907/
10) https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/advanced-glycation-end-products#what-they-are
11) The multifaceted therapeutic potential of benfotiamine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20188835/
12) Dibenzoylthiamine Has Powerful Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Properties in Cultured Cells and in Mouse Models of Stress and Neurodegeneration: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32962139/
13) Neuroprotective Effects of Thiamine and Precursors with Higher Bioavailability: Focus on Benfotiamine and Dibenzoylthiamine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34063830/
14) Nutrition and AGE-ing: Focusing on Alzheimer's Disease https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28168012/
15) Advanced glycation end-products: a review: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11270668/
16) Emerging role of advanced glycation-end products (AGEs) in the pathobiology of eye diseases https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24905859/
17) Benfotiamine, a synthetic S-acyl thiamine derivative, has different mechanisms of action and a different pharmacological profile than lipid-soluble thiamine disulfide derivatives: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18549472/
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com; unsplash.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Help support the channel @ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/brilliance
Very much appreciated!
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Vitamin B1 Thiamine Deficiency: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30725889/
2) Thiamine (vitamin B1) treatment in patients with alcohol dependence: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27818067/
3) Thiamine deficiency disorders: a clinical perspective: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33305487/
4) Chronic administration of sulbutiamine improves long term memory formation in mice: possible cholinergic mediation: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4059305/
5) Oral benfotiamine reverts cognitive deficit and increase thiamine diphosphate levels in the brain of a rat model of neurodegeneration: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32987117/
6) Vitamin B1 (thiamine) and dementia: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26971083/
7) Benfotiamine and Cognitive Decline in Alzheimer's Disease: Results of a Randomized Placebo-Controlled Phase IIa Clinical Trial: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33074237/
8) Long-Term Cognitive Improvement After Benfotiamine Administration in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27696179/
9) Thiamine and benfotiamine improve cognition and ameliorate GSK-3β-associated stress-induced behaviors in mice: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27825907/
10) https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/advanced-glycation-end-products#what-they-are
11) The multifaceted therapeutic potential of benfotiamine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20188835/
12) Dibenzoylthiamine Has Powerful Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Properties in Cultured Cells and in Mouse Models of Stress and Neurodegeneration: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32962139/
13) Neuroprotective Effects of Thiamine and Precursors with Higher Bioavailability: Focus on Benfotiamine and Dibenzoylthiamine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34063830/
14) Nutrition and AGE-ing: Focusing on Alzheimer's Disease https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28168012/
15) Advanced glycation end-products: a review: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11270668/
16) Emerging role of advanced glycation-end products (AGEs) in the pathobiology of eye diseases https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24905859/
17) Benfotiamine, a synthetic S-acyl thiamine derivative, has different mechanisms of action and a different pharmacological profile than lipid-soluble thiamine disulfide derivatives: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18549472/
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com; unsplash.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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