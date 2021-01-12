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#STOPTHESTEAL Rally Hijacked: A Mostly Peaceful Protest 1/6/21 DC
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93 views • January 12, 2021
My thoughts & experiences in DC. I went down to see the scene for myself. I knew the media was going to lie, so I took my camera and went to witness. Full disclosure: I voted for Trump in 2020. I'm convinced this election was stolen by elements of the establishment in league with intelligence agencies and the Chinese Communist Party. Call me crazy, I'm used to it.
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