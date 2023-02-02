02.02.23 Todays Message from The 'Verse

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Signs signs everywhere are signs. These are how I interpreted todays oddities given to me.Harris Hawks, Blackhawks, The Crystal ship and the Universal Sign of Spring and Rebirth.
Make of it what you will but the deal is I get'em, you get'em
Skal
E.
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