© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EVERY DRUG IS LIVER TOXIC Dr Charlotte Gerson
“Understanding the impact of medications on the liver”
DR CHARLOTTES GERSON is another incredible human on our side of humanity, she’s a truther.
Your liver is so vital to optimal health, this is why we preach CAYENNE and other herbs for the liver! Are