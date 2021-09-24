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HUGE Cover up! Stalin's Two Year Mobilization Plan for European Conquest in 1941
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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23 views • September 24, 2021
THIS IS A BIG DEAL. Few people realize that Adolf Hitler had no choice but to make a defensive first strike at the USSR. Stalin built up the hugest military in world history for two years, preparing to invade Germany and conquer ALL of western Europe. Hitler was a hero for saving Europe.

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