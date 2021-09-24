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HUGE Cover up! Stalin's Two Year Mobilization Plan for European Conquest in 1941
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23 views • September 24, 2021
THIS IS A BIG DEAL. Few people realize that Adolf Hitler had no choice but to make a defensive first strike at the USSR. Stalin built up the hugest military in world history for two years, preparing to invade Germany and conquer ALL of western Europe. Hitler was a hero for saving Europe.
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I speak the highest truths of any Canadian and I challenge anyone on the planet to a video debate with me, to refute that.
Volunteer or Donate at http://www.brianruhe.ca or Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
http://www.thulesociety.com
My Worldview http://www.brianruhe.ca
My BLOG: http://www.brianruhe.ca/category/blog/
Order my T-shirt or mug logo at Vistaprint. Contact me for details: [email protected]
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
You have my permission to please copy any of my videos to spread the word. Please post the safe ones on Facebook.
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