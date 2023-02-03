Trump Back on the Globalist Assault?!

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1116)



"Very humbly I said I'm your guy... I love you, I campaigned for you in '16, I was at every Stop the Steal, I was there on January 6th."

"You gotta go back to attacking the GOP... The word in Trump world is that there's this impenetrable wall around him of advisors that are pushing him in this terrible direction... It's a bad crew around him and they're not letting anybody get close."

