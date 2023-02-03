Create New Account
Trump Back on the Globalist Assault?!
The Criminal Times
Published 15 days ago |

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1116)

"Very humbly I said I'm your guy... I love you, I campaigned for you in '16, I was at every Stop the Steal, I was there on January 6th."

"You gotta go back to attacking the GOP... The word in Trump world is that there's this impenetrable wall around him of advisors that are pushing him in this terrible direction... It's a bad crew around him and they're not letting anybody get close."

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/

