🪨 Explore The World Of Rocks! 🌍

Surviving Hard Times
🤔 Ever wondered about the major rock types? Let's break it down with Christian Ryan, an undergraduate geology student from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. 👨

🎙️ https://bit.ly/46C58Ak

🚀 He explains there are 3 different types of Rocks found on the earth. 🌐

1️⃣ Sedimentary Rock: Formed from sediments like sand, shale, and mud. 🏞️

2️⃣ Metamorphic Rock: Resulting from the pressure and heat on pre-existing rocks. 🔥

3️⃣ Igneous Rock: Born from cooled molten rock, like lava or underground magma. 🌋

🌟 Which rock type fascinates you the most? Share your thoughts! 🌋🔍

