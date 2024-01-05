🪨 Explore The World Of Rocks! 🌍

🤔 Ever wondered about the major rock types? Let's break it down with Christian Ryan, an undergraduate geology student from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. 👨
🚀 He explains there are 3 different types of Rocks found on the earth. 🌐
1️⃣ Sedimentary Rock: Formed from sediments like sand, shale, and mud. 🏞️
2️⃣ Metamorphic Rock: Resulting from the pressure and heat on pre-existing rocks. 🔥
3️⃣ Igneous Rock: Born from cooled molten rock, like lava or underground magma. 🌋
🌟 Which rock type fascinates you the most? Share your thoughts! 🌋🔍
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.