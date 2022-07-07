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Rescuing Girls from Sex Trafficking with Brad Hopp’s Teshuah Tea Ministry
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86 views • July 07, 2022

After a tragic accident on an Iowa farm resulted in a broken pelvis for farmer Brad Hopp, his life changed drastically. He reevaluated what he was pursuing in life and wanted to help others and live a life with purpose. After discussing his vision with a missionary friend who was already rescuing girls from sex trafficking, they created a business that economically empowers the women who are being rescued. Today, Teshuah Tea is working to liberate girls from the horrors of human trafficking by teaching them valuable skills like reading, writing, and processing coffee and tea. Teshuah Tea resells products made by these rescued women, with half of the proceeds and 100 percent of donations going back into the ministry.

Teshuah is the Hebrew word for deliverance


Andrew works with the underground church as well as overseeing the rescue/rehab house to care for the girls


Teshuah Tea teaches girls how to become self-sufficient through making homemade products


Teshuah Tea’s ministry has rescued 63 girls from sex trafficking to date 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Samaritan Ministries: https://bit.ly/3N9sRhG 

Radio Interview: https://bit.ly/3tbai4F 


🔗 CONNECT WITH TESHUAH TEA

Website: https://teshuahtea.com/ 

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3AicCeH

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3NDTQkW

Twitter: https://twitter.com/teshuahtea 


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Keywords
jesushuman traffickinghebrewwomeniowateensministrysex traffickingministriestina griffincounter culture mom showbrad hoppteshuah tea
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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