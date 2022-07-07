Rescuing Girls from Sex Trafficking with Brad Hopp’s Teshuah Tea Ministry

After a tragic accident on an Iowa farm resulted in a broken pelvis for farmer Brad Hopp, his life changed drastically. He reevaluated what he was pursuing in life and wanted to help others and live a life with purpose. After discussing his vision with a missionary friend who was already rescuing girls from sex trafficking, they created a business that economically empowers the women who are being rescued. Today, Teshuah Tea is working to liberate girls from the horrors of human trafficking by teaching them valuable skills like reading, writing, and processing coffee and tea. Teshuah Tea resells products made by these rescued women, with half of the proceeds and 100 percent of donations going back into the ministry.

Teshuah is the Hebrew word for deliverance





Andrew works with the underground church as well as overseeing the rescue/rehab house to care for the girls





Teshuah Tea teaches girls how to become self-sufficient through making homemade products





Teshuah Tea’s ministry has rescued 63 girls from sex trafficking to date







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