Silent Enemy: The Music of Dr. Ronald B. Brown, PhD

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In addition to pursuing a second PhD in epidemiology, Dr. Brown is a professional timpanist with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra in Ontario, Canada.
Dr. Brown says that "the public’s overreaction to the coronavirus pandemic was based on the worst miscalculation in the history of humanity." You can learn more about about his controversial work at:
https://muchadoaboutcorona.ca/worst-miscalculation/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-HIomubYYU
John Manley