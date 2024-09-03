Mass protests have taken place in Turkey, demanding the expulsion of an American warship that docked in the city's port the day before.

Mass protests have taken place in Izmir, Turkey, demanding the expulsion of an American warship that docked in the city's port the day before. The crowd chants "Yankee go home!"

The US Marine Corps amphibious assault ship USS Wasp has arrived in Izmir, and its sailors have been subjected to multiple attacks while walking around the city.

Members of the Communist Party of Turkey throw eggs against United States Navy Sailors walking on the streets of İzmir, Western Türkiye.

The USS Wasp (LHD-1) is currently docked in the port city, after patrolling the Eastern Mediterranean. Two Marines belonging to the amphibious ship were harassed and assaulted in the streets today. Protests broke out shortly after the incidents.