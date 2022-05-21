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Int’l Info Junkies E1 Epilog (IIJ Network)
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60 views • May 21, 2022
From WWII Ramp up to Chinese Invasion of Mainland USA Heroin Spying German Nazi Loot 1946 Operation Paperclip Monsanto Pfizer Bayer Vietnam War Child Sex Narcotics Trafficking Money Laundering Chinese International Spy Database part of Joe Kennedy’s 1959 Deal to allow Monsanto, World Bankers, Elites, Corporate Criminals, Rothschilds, & China to share running of the World with a Chinese UN run Health Organization Vaccine Program Chinese Digital World Reserve Currency (QR-Code) Discussion: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick & https://gab.com/VictorHugoArt More related videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/
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