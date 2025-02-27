BrightLearn - Clean House: Exposing Our Government's Secrets and Lies by Tom Fitton

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clean House: Exposing Our Government's Secrets and Lies by Tom Fitton
In "Clean House: Exposing Our Government's Secrets and Lies," Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, delves into the Obama administration's troubling lack of transparency and its numerous attempts to conceal information from the public. Despite former President Obama's promise of the most transparent administration in history, Fitton's book reveals a pattern of secrecy and resistance to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, with thousands going unanswered during his tenure. The book highlights the administration's reluctance to disclose information on critical issues such as the Benghazi attack, where a "smoking gun" email exposed efforts to mislead the public by portraying the attack as a spontaneous protest rather than a premeditated terrorist act. Fitton also scrutinizes the Hillary Clinton email scandal, detailing how Clinton's use of a private email server endangered sensitive information and how the administration delayed its disclosure until the 2016 presidential campaign. The book further explores the Fast and Furious scandal, where the administration attempted to cover up a botched ATF operation that armed Mexican drug cartels, and the IRS targeting scandal, which involved the unfair scrutiny of conservative groups by the tax agency. Throughout the book, Judicial Watch is portrayed as a tenacious advocate for transparency and accountability, uncovering scandals and holding the government accountable through relentless investigation and legal action. Fitton emphasizes the importance of citizen activism and a free press in safeguarding democracy, urging Americans to remain vigilant and demand integrity from their leaders. The book serves as a call to action, highlighting the ongoing need for public participation in the fight for a transparent and accountable government.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

