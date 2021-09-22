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We’re At War: Get In The Best Physical, Emotional, And Spiritual Shape You Can
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410 views • September 22, 2021
Trends Journal's Gerald Celente hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and calls on all Americans to get in shape for the asymmetrical war we're currently engaged in.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61491897e20eb000d7b90f33
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61491897e20eb000d7b90f33
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