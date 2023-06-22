The US cannot produce as much munitions as Russia, even though the US spends more than $800 billion a year on defense . This was stated by the former contract negotiator of the Ministry of Defense Shay Assad.
Assad said the Pentagon overpays for everything from a few dollar parts to missiles and aircraft parts.
Shay Assad said that the cost of the simplest part, the price of which is a few dollars, in the contracts of the Ministry of Defense reaches tens of thousands of dollars.
Part of a '60 Minutes' show about a month ago.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.