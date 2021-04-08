COVID-19(84) UPDATE: CHURCH SHUT DOWN, ONTARIO AND BC LOCKDOWNS AND VACCINE NEED TO KNOW INFO!!!

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It is no longer a conspiracy theory or even a question that the Covid-19(84) “vaccines” come with risks and potentially serious health complications. The majority of people who have received the shot are also experiencing negative reactions but this is widely ignored by the mainstream media. Meanwhile a church in Alberta has been shut down with a fence around it in what can only be considered an act of spiritual warfare!! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news about lockdowns, church and vaccines!!
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Watch: “This Is Going To Devastate The Industry” Owner Of Gusto Unfairly Targeted By Circuit Breaker Lockdown!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/this-is-going-to-devastate-the-industry-owner-of-gusto-unfairly-targeted-by-circuit-breaker-lockdown/
Sources:
https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/fence-goes-up-around-alta-church-refusing-to-follow-covid-19-orders-1.5377597
https://www.theverge.com/2021/4/7/22371665/covid-vaccine-side-effects-moderna-pfizer
https://www.foxnews.com/health/michigan-officials-investigating-fully-vaccinated-residents-get-covid-19-3-die-report
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/Voices/2021/04/06/COVID-19-variants-vaccines/8211617710193/
https://windsorite.ca/2021/04/new-stay-at-home-order-issued-in-ontario-new-retail-restrictions-announced/
https://www.narcity.com/en-ca/news/edmonton/gracelife-church-is-closed-after-a-forced-shut-down-for-breaking-covid19-rules