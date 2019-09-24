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Ep. 7 - The Truth About Climate Change - Part I
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77 views • September 24, 2019
This episode will tackle the issue of climate change or global cooling or global warming (depending on what decade in which the issue is being pushed). Specifically we are going to review this topic from the perspective of the propaganda, lies, and deception that surround the topic.
The list is long but I tackle five instances:
The Hockey Stick Temperature Chart.
The claim that 97% that climate scientists are in agreement.
The University of East Anglia scandal.
Al Gore's movie, The Inconvenient Truth
The ridiculous claim that "the debate is settled" and "there is consensus".
The bottom line is, with such a prolific history of data manipulation, lies, and propaganda, why is there a lack of healthy skepticism around the claims made by climate change alarmist?
The list is long but I tackle five instances:
The Hockey Stick Temperature Chart.
The claim that 97% that climate scientists are in agreement.
The University of East Anglia scandal.
Al Gore's movie, The Inconvenient Truth
The ridiculous claim that "the debate is settled" and "there is consensus".
The bottom line is, with such a prolific history of data manipulation, lies, and propaganda, why is there a lack of healthy skepticism around the claims made by climate change alarmist?
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