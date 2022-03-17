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Polish people meet "Ukrainian refugees." for the first time
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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71 views • March 17, 2022
Polish people meet "Ukrainian refugees." for the first time

Translation:
* "Where the fuck are those women with children?
Where women with children?
Free Ukraine!
Only fuckers! ("Kurwy" - read "cowards/bastards")
And you are protecting them? (to the police)
Fucking Assholes! (to the police)
Will you be my wife?
Where the fuck are children from Ukraine?
Where the kids?
I'm asking, where are the kids?
Who the fuck are you letting in?
And you are with them?! (to the police)
What the fuck! Disgrace!
Fuck, police is protecting them!
You are not even a police but a company registered in USA as fucking security company.
What are you taking out of that pocket? A gun?
Hi neighbor! Do you see it?
Where are all those kids and women from Ukraine?
See that?
Adopt one!
Do you see any kids?
Do you see Ukraine?
Poor students!
Yeah...students....what do they study?
You are so jealous! (Police)
Hi Ali! How are you!? (to the refugees)
Did they fucking paint you all in this Ukraine or what? (skin colour)
Look...Ukrainians!"
Keywords
timefirstfor thepolish people meetukrainian refugees
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