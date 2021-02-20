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BANNED FROM YOUTUBE - LAB ANALYSIS AT 7 UNIVERSITIES SHOWS NO COVID..!
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1097 views • February 20, 2021
(Derek Knauss) I have a PhD in virology and immunology. I’m a clinical lab scientist and have tested 1500 “supposed” positive Covid 19 samples collected here in S. California. When my lab team and I did the testing through Koch’s postulates and observation under a SEM (scanning electron microscope), we found NO Covid in any of the 1500 samples.
What we found was that all of the 1500 samples were mostly Influenza A and some were influenza B, but not a single case of Covid, and we did not use the B.S. PCR test. We then sent the remainder of the samples to Stanford, Cornell, and a few of the University of California labs and they found the same results as we did, NO COVID. They found influenza A and B. All of us then spoke to the CDC and asked for viable samples of COVID, which CDC said they could not provide as they did not have any samples. We have now come to the firm conclusion through all our research and lab work, that the COVID 19 was imaginary and fictitious.
Full article @ http://tapnewswire.com/2021/02/explosive-if-true-im-a-clinical-lab-scientist-c19-is-fake-wake-up-america/
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What we found was that all of the 1500 samples were mostly Influenza A and some were influenza B, but not a single case of Covid, and we did not use the B.S. PCR test. We then sent the remainder of the samples to Stanford, Cornell, and a few of the University of California labs and they found the same results as we did, NO COVID. They found influenza A and B. All of us then spoke to the CDC and asked for viable samples of COVID, which CDC said they could not provide as they did not have any samples. We have now come to the firm conclusion through all our research and lab work, that the COVID 19 was imaginary and fictitious.
Full article @ http://tapnewswire.com/2021/02/explosive-if-true-im-a-clinical-lab-scientist-c19-is-fake-wake-up-america/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Buzzand_NZ
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/buzzand
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