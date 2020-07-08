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5G Wireless Cell Towers - Health Warning!
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75 views • July 08, 2020
Cell towers are not only dangerous to the health of all living creatures, but the long term exposure to radiation from these towers is lethal. With that in mind, why is it acceptable to install these dangerous cell towers in all our neighborhoods!?
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