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SNOWBIRD SCHEDULE: SEEKING NICE BOONDOCKING WEATHER ALL YEAR LONG - BOB WELLS (VIDEO)
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55 views • October 08, 2020
This is the Complete 5 Part Video Series about the travel plans of a typical boondocking Snowbird Schedule by BOB WELLS. The term snowbird refers to anyone who is living in a tent, car, van or RV and moving around to enjoy favorable temperatures. Like the real-live snowbirds, our goal is to find the best weather possible year-around, which for most people is 50°F to 80°F. Unlike our feathered friends who do it by flying literally thousands of miles a year, we are going to do it by going up and down in elevation from the Mountain (National Forest) lands in the summer to the low desert Southwest (BLM) lands in the winter. This works because the air temperature goes DOWN by 3.5 degrees for every 1000 feet you climb above sea level. So if you can climb to 10,000 ft. elevation it will be 35 degrees cooler than at sea-level, so this is a great way to see beautiful country, live rent free, spend less on fuel, and enjoy the best weather for comfortable living -- not a bad deal at all!!! For all you Truthers out there that are awake to the Flat Earth, you know the sun is not a ball of fire, but rather a light and frequency generator, and thus the closer you get to the sun, the cooler the temperatures.
Part 1 - [00:00] - Introduction to Boondocking Snowbird Travel Planning
Part 2 - [14:29] - How to Find Campsites
Part 3 - [29:40] - Spring and Fall (Shoulder Season) Locations
Part 4 - [43:51] - Summer Locations
Part 5 - [58:50] - Winter Locations
Note: Boondocking, Dry Camping, Dispersed Camping, Off-Grid Living, and Remote Camping is a great way to "actually" live a life worth living with as much Freedom as anyone can have nowadays, and do so very cheaply on a shoe-string budget. QUALITY OF LIFE is just as important as QUANTITY OF LIFE, and low stress living can help ensure both. This is also a great way to get out of the "dangerous" cities, so you can be in nature and Prepare (aka Prep) to survive the impending New World Order, Agenda 21, and Agenda 2030. I personally have met many people that live WONDERFUL lives like this on budgets of $500.00 (single or couple) to $1,000.00 monthly (family of 3 to 5).
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Bob Wells on Cheap RV Living
https://www.cheaprvliving.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAj7O3LCDbkIR54hAn6Zz7A
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Part 1 - [00:00] - Introduction to Boondocking Snowbird Travel Planning
Part 2 - [14:29] - How to Find Campsites
Part 3 - [29:40] - Spring and Fall (Shoulder Season) Locations
Part 4 - [43:51] - Summer Locations
Part 5 - [58:50] - Winter Locations
Note: Boondocking, Dry Camping, Dispersed Camping, Off-Grid Living, and Remote Camping is a great way to "actually" live a life worth living with as much Freedom as anyone can have nowadays, and do so very cheaply on a shoe-string budget. QUALITY OF LIFE is just as important as QUANTITY OF LIFE, and low stress living can help ensure both. This is also a great way to get out of the "dangerous" cities, so you can be in nature and Prepare (aka Prep) to survive the impending New World Order, Agenda 21, and Agenda 2030. I personally have met many people that live WONDERFUL lives like this on budgets of $500.00 (single or couple) to $1,000.00 monthly (family of 3 to 5).
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Bob Wells on Cheap RV Living
https://www.cheaprvliving.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAj7O3LCDbkIR54hAn6Zz7A
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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