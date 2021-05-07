© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VACCINE DEATHS COULD REACH 2 BILLION - ALL TRUTH TELLERS BEING THREATENED BY ELITES
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
192 views • May 07, 2021
The Elites have been planning this Depopulation Agenda for a long time and the way they figure it, they don't need humans any longer. But many ignorant people say ....well, that's crazy. IS IT REALLY?
Watch the video to learn how the elites are planning to depopulate the planet by killing billions of humans and how they expect to replace those workers without having to feed them or pay them.
Source: Mike Adams - Health Ranger Report and Wil Paranormal
Another story and side effect to be aware of is "shedding" or transmission to others if you have been vaccinated: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Watch the video to learn how the elites are planning to depopulate the planet by killing billions of humans and how they expect to replace those workers without having to feed them or pay them.
Source: Mike Adams - Health Ranger Report and Wil Paranormal
Another story and side effect to be aware of is "shedding" or transmission to others if you have been vaccinated: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.