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Gold Star Wife, Jennie Taylor on Why We Fight!, 3688
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60 views • September 01, 2021
Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.
Last night on Hannity, Gold Star mom, Jennie Taylor appeared with two severely-wounded Afghan vets to talk about Afghanistan. The two vets were good, but when Jenny Taylor came on within seconds I was in tears.
She is what the spirit of the American military is all about. I have no idea how she could keep it together the way she did, but I couldn’t.
This has got to be the greatest 2 minutes an American gold-star mom has ever presented on television.
Insert
I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.
Last night on Hannity, Gold Star mom, Jennie Taylor appeared with two severely-wounded Afghan vets to talk about Afghanistan. The two vets were good, but when Jenny Taylor came on within seconds I was in tears.
She is what the spirit of the American military is all about. I have no idea how she could keep it together the way she did, but I couldn’t.
This has got to be the greatest 2 minutes an American gold-star mom has ever presented on television.
Insert
I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.
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