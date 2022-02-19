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Electromagnetic Frequency Exposure from a Router
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40 views • February 19, 2022
EMFs (Electromagnetic Frequency) can harm your body by opening up the calcium channels on the surface of cells in your body. This causes to flood the cells with calcium which should be in low levels and higher on the outside of the cells.
Downstream it can cause oxidative stress.
Check out my next video where I show you how to avoid high exposure
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/
Downstream it can cause oxidative stress.
Check out my next video where I show you how to avoid high exposure
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/
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