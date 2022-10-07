COVID Staff Can Get High Reward for Reporting Red and Yellow Codes

https://gnews.org/post/p1ti81412
10/06/2022 According to the announcement by the COVID Prevention and Control headquarters of Shenqiu County, Henan Province, checkpoint personnel can get high reward for reporting red and yellow codes
