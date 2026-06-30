6/30/26 TRUMP/ELECTION: EMERGENCY POWERS! MK-ULTRA/SBU/ASS_SSINS/UKRAINE! #AMREV250

6/30/26 President Trump has assembled a powerful White House Task-force team of election-steal experts & prosecutors as a National Security Emergency is soon to be announced & Emergency Powers enacted to prevent another elections coup on America in the midterms & prosecute the criminals! Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee's MK-Ultra hearing today was reigned in tightly but points towards massive mind control operations being utilized by Cartel Babylon: watch to see the connections between Ukraine/SBU/the Int'l operation known as the "Columbine Movement", Butler, Routh, etc.. Humanity is breaking the Spell, America! Pray, TAKE ACTION & get Ready to Celebrate AmRev 250! WE ARE FREE!





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Mk Ultra House Oversight Committee Hearing today:

https://www.c-span.org/program/house-committee/house-oversight-hearing-on-cias-mkultra-project/681976





Columbine Movement operative arrested in Russia, claims SBU his handlers:

https://www.eng.kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/76435





Ukrainian Oligarch Assassination attempt in Monaco: ALEF Scam criminal enterprise:

https://www.rt.com/russia/642378-ermolaev-monaco-bomb-attack/





The Ukrainian ALEF scam of Vadim Ermolaev: $Billions stolen across Russia, EU, USA:

https://www.rt.com/russia/613275-ukraine-phone-scammers-deceive-russians/





Ukraine operatives & the Monaco Oligarch murder attempt:

https://www.rt.com/news/642367-monaco-ukrainian-bomb-blast/





SBU New Commander orchestrated Spider Web Attack:

https://russiaanalyzed.substack.com/p/new-chief-of-ukraines-state-security





Latvia/Ukraine Deal to Manufacture attack drones on Russian border:

https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2026/06/30/latvia-and-ukraine-to-open-drone-factory-right-on-baltic-nations-border-with-russia/





Zelensky: Russia to Attack from Belarus!

https://kyivindependent.com/russian-plans-to-attack-kyiv-or-nato-country-from-belarus-zelensky-says/





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