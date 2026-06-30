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6/30/26 TRUMP/ELECTION: EMERGENCY POWERS! MK-ULTRA/SBU/ASS_SSINS/UKRAINE! #AMREV250
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You Are Free TV
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6/30/26 President Trump has assembled a powerful White House Task-force team of election-steal experts & prosecutors as a National Security Emergency is soon to be announced & Emergency Powers enacted to prevent another elections coup on America in the midterms & prosecute the criminals! Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee's MK-Ultra hearing today was reigned in tightly but points towards massive mind control operations being utilized by Cartel Babylon: watch to see the connections between Ukraine/SBU/the Int'l operation known as the "Columbine Movement", Butler, Routh, etc.. Humanity is breaking the Spell, America! Pray, TAKE ACTION & get Ready to Celebrate AmRev 250! WE ARE FREE!


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Get Out & Celebrate America 250!!

https://america250.org/

Look up Your Local Events!


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


Volunteer to Fight Election Fraud Locally!

https://www.electionintegritynetwork.org/


ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/


Mk Ultra House Oversight Committee Hearing today:

https://www.c-span.org/program/house-committee/house-oversight-hearing-on-cias-mkultra-project/681976


Columbine Movement operative arrested in Russia, claims SBU his handlers:

https://www.eng.kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/76435


Ukrainian Oligarch Assassination attempt in Monaco: ALEF Scam criminal enterprise:

https://www.rt.com/russia/642378-ermolaev-monaco-bomb-attack/


The Ukrainian ALEF scam of Vadim Ermolaev: $Billions stolen across Russia, EU, USA:

https://www.rt.com/russia/613275-ukraine-phone-scammers-deceive-russians/


Ukraine operatives & the Monaco Oligarch murder attempt:

https://www.rt.com/news/642367-monaco-ukrainian-bomb-blast/


SBU New Commander orchestrated Spider Web Attack:

https://russiaanalyzed.substack.com/p/new-chief-of-ukraines-state-security


Latvia/Ukraine Deal to Manufacture attack drones on Russian border:

https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2026/06/30/latvia-and-ukraine-to-open-drone-factory-right-on-baltic-nations-border-with-russia/


Zelensky: Russia to Attack from Belarus!

https://kyivindependent.com/russian-plans-to-attack-kyiv-or-nato-country-from-belarus-zelensky-says/


Watch You Are Free TVs latest Interview on Neuro-plasticity w/ the Ess60/c60evo crew!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36ubQakd258


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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