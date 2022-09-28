272 - Achtung Deadline !!!

Der 30.9. ist nicht nur der Tag, an dem das amerikanische Finanzjahr zu Ende geht,
sondern auch der, an dem alle päpstlichen Lehen zurückgegeben werden sollen.
Und das Ende der Shemita.
Die Auswirkungen können sich noch ein wenig verschieben, bis man es der Öffi mitteilt.
