Jesus Lover of My Soul By Michael Card. There are very important links at the description, please share them. God Bless You All. Pray & share the Gospel.

"We're All Going to Heaven in 4 Days!" - Message on July 10 from a 5 yr old

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO96R1J43_o

JUDGEMENT DAY IS COMING VERY SOON..THIS IS THE ELEVENTH HOUR..ANOTHER MESSAGE FROM GOD..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8WAPvYkIJQ

THUS SAYS THE LORD 23/24 SEPTEMBER 2025-16/17 JULY 2026(RAPTURE) #christian #jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDzvcPoru0s