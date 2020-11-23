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Cycles of History, Part 1
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12 views • November 23, 2020
This program introduces the natural cycles of history, shows how they repeat and relates the 1000 year cycle high that we're at now to what you're seeing in the world today. It's a time of a major awakening that will spark civil wars and eventually, a worldwide revolution, as has happened so many times before in history.
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