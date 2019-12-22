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Was Jesus a Sorcerer? By Robert Conner
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12 views • December 22, 2019
Early Christians were accused of practicing magic by Jews, pagans, and other Christians. The real Jesus, only barely glimpsed because of a campaign of disinformation, obfuscation, and censorship by religious authorities, was not Jesus the Son of God. In actuality he was Jesus the Magician. The very notion of Jesus being a sorcerer runs so against the grain of the Western cultural myth that even non-Christians are likely to find it far-fetched or even vaguely disturbing. Nevertheless, scholars steadily accumulated evidence for magical practices in the New Testament throughout much of the 20th century. It is that ever expanding body of knowledge that has made the books of Robert Conner possible.
By Mystic N Skeptic April 05, 2017. https://www.buzzsprout.com/84561/497546-jesus-the-sorcerer-part-l-with-robert-conner
Robert Conner studied Greek, Hebrew, some Aramaic and even Coptic back in the mid-70's at Western Kentucky University. He's written nine books, including Jesus the Sorcerer, and the latest on The Secret Gospel of Mark, as well as a number of articles and essays. https://mandrake.uk.net/tag/robert-conner/
Conner, Robert - Jesus the Sorcerer
Conner, Robert - Magic in the New Testament
Conner, Robert - Secret Gospel of Mark
Conner, Robert - Apparitions of Jesus
Conner, Robert - Magic in Christianity
Literature:
Ingram, Helen - The Omega Course: The Secret Tale of Jesus the Magician and the Quest for Immortality
Smith, Morton - Jesus the Magician: A renowned historian reveals how Jesus was viewed by people of his time
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Templar Revelation. Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Richard A. Horsley - Jesus and Magic
Kadmon, Baal - Jesus Magick
Scott G. Brown: Mark’s Other Gospel: Rethinking Morton Smith’s Controversial Discovery (Studies in Christianity and Judaism)
Smith, Andrew Phillip - John the Baptist and the Last Gnostics: The Secret History of the Mandaeans
Drower, E.S. - A Study in Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
By Mystic N Skeptic April 05, 2017. https://www.buzzsprout.com/84561/497546-jesus-the-sorcerer-part-l-with-robert-conner
Robert Conner studied Greek, Hebrew, some Aramaic and even Coptic back in the mid-70's at Western Kentucky University. He's written nine books, including Jesus the Sorcerer, and the latest on The Secret Gospel of Mark, as well as a number of articles and essays. https://mandrake.uk.net/tag/robert-conner/
Conner, Robert - Jesus the Sorcerer
Conner, Robert - Magic in the New Testament
Conner, Robert - Secret Gospel of Mark
Conner, Robert - Apparitions of Jesus
Conner, Robert - Magic in Christianity
Literature:
Ingram, Helen - The Omega Course: The Secret Tale of Jesus the Magician and the Quest for Immortality
Smith, Morton - Jesus the Magician: A renowned historian reveals how Jesus was viewed by people of his time
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Templar Revelation. Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Richard A. Horsley - Jesus and Magic
Kadmon, Baal - Jesus Magick
Scott G. Brown: Mark’s Other Gospel: Rethinking Morton Smith’s Controversial Discovery (Studies in Christianity and Judaism)
Smith, Andrew Phillip - John the Baptist and the Last Gnostics: The Secret History of the Mandaeans
Drower, E.S. - A Study in Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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