Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vegan Meal Plan For Maximum Weight Loss - Weight Loss Diet
61 views
channel image
Health Hand
Published 2 months ago |

Download your Free eBook here: https://bit.ly/free-ebook-byrshand


RECIPES!

Chocolate PB Banana Oats

1 cup instant oats, 1 cup boiling water, 1 tbsp powdered peanut butter, 1 tbsp cocoa powder,  1 ripe banana, stevia, splash of plant milk,

Mash half your banana into a bowl, add oats, powdered pb, cocoa powder and stevia.Mix well and add in hot water. Mix again, top with the other half of the banana and a splash of plant milk.


Avocado cucumber rolls

1.5 cups cooked white rice, 1/2 avocado, sliced 1/2 cucumber, julienned 2 sheets of nori,  splash of seasoned rice vinegar, sesame seeds and soy sauce, 2 cups steamed veggies for a side.

Place half your rice on the nori sheet and spread over the sheet leaving 1/2 inch at the top. Add in half your cucumber and avocado. Get your fingers a little wet and dampen the top of the nori sheet (this helps it stick together).

Roll up tightly and repeat for the other roll. Cut into 8 rolls each and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Serve with steamed veggies, and soy sauce


Chili sweet potato bowl

1 medium baked sweet potato, chopped 1 cup cooked white or brown rice, 2 cups vegan chilli, 2 cups spinach, hot sauce, Air fried zucchini


If You want to discover a Powerful Weight Loss Formula that contains a concentrated formula of powerful natural antioxidants scientifically designed to detoxify and support weight loss.

Watch video here: https://bit.ly/weight-loss-ctzone-130

Keywords
meal prepweight losshealthy lifestylehealthyweight loss journeyvegan meal prephigh carbweight loss dietwhat i eat in a dayweight loss planeasy weight lossweight loss before and afterweight loss diet planmeal plan for weight lossmeal prep for weight lossbefore and after weight lossweight loss meal planvegan meal planeat more weight lessstarch solutionvegan weight loss meal plan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket