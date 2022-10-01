Vegan Meal Plan For Maximum Weight Loss - Weight Loss Diet

Download your Free eBook here: https://bit.ly/free-ebook-byrshand
RECIPES!
Chocolate PB Banana Oats
1 cup instant oats, 1 cup boiling water, 1 tbsp powdered peanut butter, 1 tbsp cocoa powder, 1 ripe banana, stevia, splash of plant milk,
Mash half your banana into a bowl, add oats, powdered pb, cocoa powder and stevia.Mix well and add in hot water. Mix again, top with the other half of the banana and a splash of plant milk.
Avocado cucumber rolls
1.5 cups cooked white rice, 1/2 avocado, sliced 1/2 cucumber, julienned 2 sheets of nori, splash of seasoned rice vinegar, sesame seeds and soy sauce, 2 cups steamed veggies for a side.
Place half your rice on the nori sheet and spread over the sheet leaving 1/2 inch at the top. Add in half your cucumber and avocado. Get your fingers a little wet and dampen the top of the nori sheet (this helps it stick together).
Roll up tightly and repeat for the other roll. Cut into 8 rolls each and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Serve with steamed veggies, and soy sauce
Chili sweet potato bowl
1 medium baked sweet potato, chopped 1 cup cooked white or brown rice, 2 cups vegan chilli, 2 cups spinach, hot sauce, Air fried zucchini
