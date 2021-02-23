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Rabbi Yehuda Richter:Shocking Revelation Why Are We Celebrating Purim on the Wrong Day, Part 2
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20 views • February 23, 2021
Posted 23February2021: What is the relationship between salvation from our enemies, and revenge? Rabbi Richter continues last week's shiur on rejoicing at the downfall of our enemies, and Purim. The uplifting of the Jewish Nation through the Salvation from our enemies and the destruction of our enemies are two sides of the same coin. Child sacrifice is happening today.
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