© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Nature of the Battlefield We Are On; Tammy Clark Interview (FTW: Episode 2)
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • January 31, 2022
Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man of Framing The World cover important news from this past week, including an in-depth analysis of the Truckers for Freedom movement and the true nature of the battlefield. Special guest Tammy Clark joins the show to discuss recent developments in the fight against mask mandates.
Get 30% off Fluoride: Poison on Tap PROMO CODE: OURWATER
https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/fluorides-poison-on-tap
Donate to Covidland
https://covidland.com/donate-to-film
Order Covidland
https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/covidland
Get 30% off Fluoride: Poison on Tap PROMO CODE: OURWATER
https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/fluorides-poison-on-tap
Donate to Covidland
https://covidland.com/donate-to-film
Order Covidland
https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/covidland
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.