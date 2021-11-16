The Rittenhouse Trial: Facts Are Different Than What We Were Told

* Tucker presents how that night actually unfolded in Kenosha WI — and examines the role MSM played in the homicide case.

* There have been a lot of lies and misinformation including a gun crime accusation.

* Things got more absurd as the day went on.

* You have an American right to defend yourself.

* There is absolutely no racial angle to this story.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 November 2021

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282173764001

