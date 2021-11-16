The Rittenhouse Trial: Facts Are Different Than What We Were Told

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* Tucker presents how that night actually unfolded in Kenosha WI — and examines the role MSM played in the homicide case.
* There have been a lot of lies and misinformation including a gun crime accusation.
* Things got more absurd as the day went on.
* You have an American right to defend yourself.
* There is absolutely no racial angle to this story.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 November 2021