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Lavira & Melodea & You - Meditation On The Wonder Bed On Their Planet Of Narissa
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46 views • January 21, 2020
Gentlemen... Do you like the sound of an mature woman's voice? Are you fascinated by UFOs and aliens? Then this 14 minute meditative story will take you away to another world. Dyann leads you on a journey that will leave you feeling refreshed and reinvigorated.
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Music by Lee Rosvere
Sound Effects by soundeffectsplus.com
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
Find the rest of This MP3 with ALL the naughty parts on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://mailchi.mp/c2e20aef7382/bodhouschron
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
-----------------------------------------------------
Music by Lee Rosvere
Sound Effects by soundeffectsplus.com
-----------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
Find the rest of This MP3 with ALL the naughty parts on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://mailchi.mp/c2e20aef7382/bodhouschron
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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