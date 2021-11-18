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Dr. Jessica Rose: Viral immunologist on the Very Concerning Immune System Safety Signals Emerging [Vaers Data]
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135 views • November 18, 2021
Dr. Jessica Rose: Viral immunologist on the Very Concerning Immune System Safety Signals Emerging [Vaers Data]
Long but great and very interesting Gal shalev interview with Dr. Jessica Rose
Gal shalev: “I sat down the Jessica Rose to speak about her censored peer-reviewed Vaers paper that she wrote with Peter Mcculough. Intense and worrying information”
Dr. Jessica Rose: “There are clear signs that are starting to originate that there’s an immune deficiency syndrome coming about as a result of these products.”
No hospital or lab can show any evidence of the existence of the "delta variant". This was just dreamed up by big pharma to hide the fact that THE DELTA VARIANT IS THE VAXXINE
source:
https://rumble.com/vouo1t-gal-shalev-interview-with-dr.-jessica-rose-interview-vaers-data.html
Long but great and very interesting Gal shalev interview with Dr. Jessica Rose
Gal shalev: “I sat down the Jessica Rose to speak about her censored peer-reviewed Vaers paper that she wrote with Peter Mcculough. Intense and worrying information”
Dr. Jessica Rose: “There are clear signs that are starting to originate that there’s an immune deficiency syndrome coming about as a result of these products.”
No hospital or lab can show any evidence of the existence of the "delta variant". This was just dreamed up by big pharma to hide the fact that THE DELTA VARIANT IS THE VAXXINE
source:
https://rumble.com/vouo1t-gal-shalev-interview-with-dr.-jessica-rose-interview-vaers-data.html
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