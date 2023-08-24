Boondocking (RV camping) in the Wind River Mountains of Wyoming - A return to Soda Lake (Pinedale)

https://rvacrossamerica.net/soda23
I am *finally* back on the road. At 4.50/gallon for diesel.. we'll see for how long! Regardless, I made the trek from Rigby to Soda Lake, Wy. on 8/15/23 and have been here since. Soda Lake is a return visit - for many reasons. Pinedale is a VERY habitable town, the lake affords great lake front site and kayaking opportunities (along with the other lakes in the region.) Check out my post for details and information not covered in my video narrative.
#rvlife
#boondocking
#rvtravel
#wind river mountains
#pinedale
#rvlifestyle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.