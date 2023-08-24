Boondocking (RV camping) in the Wind River Mountains of Wyoming - A return to Soda Lake (Pinedale)

https://rvacrossamerica.net/soda23

I am *finally* back on the road. At 4.50/gallon for diesel.. we'll see for how long! Regardless, I made the trek from Rigby to Soda Lake, Wy. on 8/15/23 and have been here since. Soda Lake is a return visit - for many reasons. Pinedale is a VERY habitable town, the lake affords great lake front site and kayaking opportunities (along with the other lakes in the region.) Check out my post for details and information not covered in my video narrative.

#rvlife #boondocking #rvtravel #wind river mountains #pinedale #rvlifestyle

