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It's Time To FIRE HIM: Fascist Fauci Caught Red-Handed Lying To Congress About Funding Pandemic
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30 views • May 27, 2021
Dr. Fauci's 17 months of fame may come to an abrupt and confined end in a jail cell as evidence surfaces that confirms what we've been saying all along: FAUCI STARTED THE PLANDEMIC!
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60afd0d4cbc4825411b5a214
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60afd0d4cbc4825411b5a214
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