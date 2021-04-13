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Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Operation Homebound Vaccine Program
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417 views • April 13, 2021
This is a video of the LA Sheriff's Department Operation Homebound in action, vaccinating the "underrepresented, homebound, and underserved disabled residents in our communities," according to the LA Sheriff's website.
The Nuremberg Code was established after WWII to codify scientific standards relating to human experimentation. Our recent blog, “Nuremberg Code Against Nazi Experiments Should Stop Further COVID-19 Vaccinations” [Nuremberg Code Against Nazi Experiments Should Stop Further COVID-19 Vaccinations | Psychiatric Drug Facts (breggin.com)] examines in detail how the Code should be applied to the COVID-19 emergency.
No one who is identified as “seriously mentally ill” or otherwise cognitively compromised is able to give voluntary consent to a dangerous experimental procedure like these “innovative vaccines.” Indeed none of them should be forced to take experimental drugs or vaccines. Experimenting on helpless or impaired people is no longer considered ethical except in the new world order unfolding in America.
See our forthcoming book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. http://www.WeAreThePrey.com
The Nuremberg Code was established after WWII to codify scientific standards relating to human experimentation. Our recent blog, “Nuremberg Code Against Nazi Experiments Should Stop Further COVID-19 Vaccinations” [Nuremberg Code Against Nazi Experiments Should Stop Further COVID-19 Vaccinations | Psychiatric Drug Facts (breggin.com)] examines in detail how the Code should be applied to the COVID-19 emergency.
No one who is identified as “seriously mentally ill” or otherwise cognitively compromised is able to give voluntary consent to a dangerous experimental procedure like these “innovative vaccines.” Indeed none of them should be forced to take experimental drugs or vaccines. Experimenting on helpless or impaired people is no longer considered ethical except in the new world order unfolding in America.
See our forthcoming book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. http://www.WeAreThePrey.com
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